Leon Edwards takes dig at Tyron Woodley's music career, promises to KO him at UFC London

Leon Edwards

Fighters are often seen taking hurtful digs at their opponents in order to get inside their head and UFC welterweight Leon Edwards believes that he has made things personal with his upcoming opponent Tyron Woodley ahead of their clash at UFC London.

This comes after former welterweight champion Woodley recently appeared on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and stated that the fight against Edwards is personal.

Now, making an appearance at MMA Fighting’s Eurobash podcast, Edwards has claimed that Woodley didn't really want to face him initially and was making excuses as to avoid the bout but the promotion forced him to take the match-up against Edwards. Edwards also predicted that he will knock out the former champion in front of the former's native country.

“I was ready to go, he was making excuses as to why he doesn’t want to fight and he doesn’t want to come to the U.K., but he had no choice – they basically just forced him into this position and now here we are. They’ve put his back against the wall, now he has to fight an up and coming guy. He said he wanted to get a title shot, but now here he is – he’s going to KO’d stiff in my home country and then after that I’m going to go for that world title. It worked out perfectly, it’s all good.”

Addressing Woodley's comments about the fight being personal, Edwards believes that he angered Woodley by taking a dig at his music career.

“I put out a meme [about his rap career] on my Instagram and he DM’d me and everything, and then he blocked me. He blocked me and everything – he took it really personal because I brought up his sh*t music. To me it’s all banter, he’s taking it seriously, but there’s nothing much you can do. He’s saying, ‘I’m angry now,' but he’s still going to come in and do the same thing. He’ll throw a few kicks, a few takedowns, there’s only so much you can do. I’m just looking forward to the fight, it’s going to be a good one.".