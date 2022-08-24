“We’re going to try and take each other’s head off” - Liam Harrison expects all-out war with Nong-O

Liam Harrison promised he would not be holding anything back come fight night with Nong-O at ONE on Prime Video 1.

'The Hitman’ has a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to etch his name among the all-time greats of Muay Thai for his UK fanbase. As such, you can expect to see ‘Hitman’ go full throttle against the defending world champion.

Although the two living legends have mutual respect for each other, Harrison expects Nong-O to bring the same kind of intensity inside the Circle.

The Leeds native told ONE Championship:

“I will be friendly and pally-pally with him at the weigh-ins and the press conferences, but it won’t stop the fact that when the bell rings, we’re going to try and take each other’s head off.”

Liam Harrison heads into the bantamweight world title war this month after garnering a solid 2-fight win streak over Mohammed Bin Mahmoud in 2020, and most recently an impeccable comeback TKO victory over Muangthai PK Saenchai at ONE 156 last April.

Nong-O, on the other hand, is on a dominant 6-fight win streak with his last three bouts ending in brutal knockouts. The Muay Thai legend returns to the Circle to defend his world title for the 6th time following a round 3 technical finish of ‘Demolition Man’ Felipe Lobo at ONE X this year.

Suffice to say, the Thai sensation remains seemingly unbeatable. However, if Harrison lands his signature left hook, he could turn the tide and become the new king of the division at ONE on Prime Video 1.

Liam Harrison’s comeback TKO against Muangthai made victory “a little bit sweeter”

According to Liam Harrison, his comeback TKO victory over Muangthai felt just that much sweeter after being knocked down twice in quick succession, with little hope of recovery.

The unforgettable match between Harrison and Muangthai at ONE 156 in April was one for the history books. It was arguably the single most entertaining Muay Thai round of the year so far. 5 knockdowns in a single round almost never happens. But when you have Liam Harrison in the house, he can turn non-believers into believers.

‘The Hitman’ recalled those early moments of victory with awe and told SCMP MMA:

“Just to win by knockout on a show as big as ONE Championship that’s amazing on its own. But to drag myself off the floor twice, that made it all a little bit sweeter.”

Catch the full fight below:

