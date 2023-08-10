"Life is trippy" - When Jake Paul admitted to flirting with a ring girl; posted picture of cheek kiss as proof

Over the past few years, Jake Paul has made quite the name in the world of combat sports. Starting off as a creator on the short video-sharing platform Vine, 'The Problem Child' is one of the biggest draws in boxing as of now.

In a professional boxing career that started back in 2020, Paul has already squared off against his childhood idol, Anderson Silva. 'The Problem Child' went up against the former UFC champion back in October last year and won the fight via unanimous decision.

Speaking about fighting his idol, Jake Paul took to Instagram in the buildup to his fight against Anderson Silva and recalled how he met him as a child. While revealing that Silva was at a local MMA fight and how he had to flirt with the ring girl to get to meet him, Paul said:

"How it started vs. How it’s going… fun fact Anderson was the only celebrity I ever met before moving to La. He was randomly in Ohio at a local MMA fight and I flirted with the ring card girl (swipe right) who brought us on stage to meet him… life is trippy."

Dana White speaks on Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz

Jake Paul returned to the squared circle this past weekend against Nate Diaz. In what was his first bout after suffering his maiden pro-boxing defeat at the hands of Tommy Fury earlier this year, 'The Problem Child' managed to win a unanimous decision.

However, it wasn't as easy as Paul would've initially thought. Nate Diaz was constantly pressuring 'The Problem Child' and even landed a lot of shots. Speaking of the same during a recent media scrum, UFC president Dana White reacted to Diaz's performance.

White was certainly impressed with Nate Diaz's performance and spoke about how he managed to go to the distance with a 26-year-old despite being 38 years old. He said:

“For a kid pushing 40 years old fighting a guy four weight classes bigger than him in boxing and two in MMA and going the distance at his age against a 20-f*cking-something-year-old kid, so far, he’s fared the best. He looked good. I’m happy for him.”

Watch the full video below: