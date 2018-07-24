UFC: Luke Rockhold vs Chris Weidman reported to be in the works for UFC 230

Chris Weidman and Luke Rockhold will run back their fight at UFC 230

What's the story?

Former UFC Middleweight Champions Luke Rockhold (16-4-0) and Chris Weidman (14-3-0) are being penned in to face each other again at UFC 230, reports ESPN journalist Brett Okamoto.

The event will take place on November 3rd in the hallowed Madison Square Garden arena in New York.

In case you didn't know...

This is not the first time Weidman and Rockhold have crossed paths, with Rockhold putting a beating on Weidman to win the MW Title at UFC 194. A rematch was booked soon after at UFC 199, but Weidman had to pull out citing an injury and in stepped Michael Bisping, who produced a shock knockout of Rockhold to win the belt.

Rockhold then defeated a game David Branch before being brutally knocked out by Yoel Romero in his last fight.

Weidman, on the other hand, went on a losing skid after UFC 194 to Bellator Middleweight Champion Gegard Mousasi and perennial title contender Yoel Romero, before getting back his winning mojo by defeating Kelvin Gastelum.

The heart of the matter

UFC 230 is expected to also play host to the highly awaited fight between Conor McGregor and undefeated Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, if rumours are to be believed.

When Weidman and Luke Rockhold fought last at UFC 194, that was also in a card when the headlining act was a Conor McGregor fight.

The UFC has made it a point to put its best foot forward when bringing cards to New York and UFC 230 is shaping up to be another addition to the list after UFC 205 and UFC 223.

What's next?

Both Weidman and Rockhold will be looking to pick up a victory here, in hopes that it catapults them into title contention after Kelvin Gastelum was booked to challenge current Middleweight Champion Robert Whittaker after they see through what is likely to be the final season of The Ultimate Fighter as coaches.

Both men are former Champions and would love to feel the gold strapped around their waists again.