Mackenzie Dern shares four-word response after fan asks "why fight anymore"

Mackenzie Dern recently responded to a fan who questioned why she is still competing as a fighter.

The 30-year-old made her debut in the promotion in 2018 and has fought on 13 different occasions. She has won eight and lost five of those bouts but is currently on a two-fight skid.

Although Dern is considered a top contender in the women's strawweight division, evidenced by her No. 8 spot in the rankings, the American-Brazilian has failed to find the consistency to challenge for a title so far in her career.

Due to her mixed record and her latest losses, which were at the hands of Jessica Andrade and Amanda Lemos, one fan offered their thoughts on Dern's future.

Responding to her latest post on Instagram, which showed off clips of her training, the fan questioned why Dern would continue fighting because she is 'beautiful'. The fan wrote:

"Mackenzie, you are a great fighter! Besides fighting, you are a wonderful person! Also, the most beautiful woman I have ever seen! So, my question is this: Why fight anymore???"

Dern soon responded and quickly shut down any notion that she was approaching the end of her career. The strawweight contender firmly stated that she still plans on becoming a UFC champion and wrote:

"To become a champion 🏆."

Mackenzie Dern explains how she recovers from dehydration during weight cut

Mackenzie Dern recently revisited her last bout against Amanda Lemos and shed some light on how she overcame the weight cut for the fight.

Dern faced Lemos on Feb 17. at UFC 298. The pair fought a grueling back-and-forth contest that went the distance, which saw Lemos take the victory via unanimous decision. The pair were rewarded for their efforts, however, and were awarded the Fight of the Night bonus.

Dern recently took to Instagram to reflect on the fight and explained how she overcame the dehydration and made a successful trip on the scales. According to the 30-year-old, having her daughter Moa with her helped ease the entire process. She wrote:

"125.8lbs ---> 188lbs in about a hour, night before and the rest of the weight the day of, before weigh ins. The day of the fight I was at 128lbs. I felt great! The weight cut was smooth and this was the first time my daughter, Mao, watched (and understood) what was going on haha it definitely helped the weight cut vibes having Moa there with me!"

