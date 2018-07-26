BRAVE 14 to feature USA against Dagestan

Hari Bhagirath FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 26 Jul 2018, 21:03 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Official fight poster between Sidney Wheeler and Abdoul Abdoulraguimov

Brave Combat Federation will host the first global mixed martial arts event in the continent of Africa by featuring a fierce rivalry between two of the dominating nations in the MMA world. The fight card features two matchups pitting two American mixed martial artists facing challengers from Dagestan. Sidney Wheeler, who was a high school wrestling champion and a state kickboxing champion, will compete against Abdoul Abdoulraguimov who has his roots in Dagestan and is a national Jiu-Jitsu champion in France. The duo had already turned their online interactions into a war of words, drawing battle lines between United States of America and Dagestan, Russia.

Abdoul Abdoulraguimov is undefeated with seven wins in his professional career out of which six of them came from submissions. After the war of words against Dagestan, the bout against the kickboxing sensation from the United States is much anticipated by the mixed martial arts community from Dagestan.

The second clash between USA and Dagestan is headlined by Sean Santella facing Velimurad Alkhasov. The bout will pit the undefeated Velimurad Alkhasov against Santella who has 14 out of his 20 wins courtesy submissions. Sean Santella (20-6-1) had never faced a defeat in his career to submission and poses a legitimate threat to the undefeated fighter from Dagestan.

While Sidney Wheeler, Sean Santella and Keith Lee will be representing USA, Ikram Aliskerov, Velimurad Alkhasov and Artur Guseynov will represent Dagestan. The fight card also features the promotional debut of the brother of UFC sensation Kevin Lee - Keith Lee.

Team Lakay will be facing their next challenge against the fighter from Xtreme Couture as Keith Lee will face Jeremy Pacatiw. Previously Team Lakay became the first fight team from Asia to claim victory twice against the fabled SBG Ireland. Also returning to Brave Combat Federation is the undefeated Ikram Aliskerov who is a World Combat Sambo Champion. Aliskerov is undefeated in his professional career with 5 wins, with three of his wins at Brave Combat Federation. He will face the much experienced Diego Gonsalez in the Middleweight division.

The fight night will take place at the Omnisport Indoor Sport Club in Tangier, Morocco on 18th August, 2018 marking the first-ever mixed martial art event hosted in Morocco. The event will be held under the patronage of His Majesty King Mohammed VI of Morocco.