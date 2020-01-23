Manager claims Conor McGregor is the biggest draw in combat sports; says fighter will make good on promise of fighting thrice in 2020

Conor McGregor has well and truly shut up his detractors with his spectacular showing in the main event of UFC 246 against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone.

Ahead of the fight, it was being speculated that the Irish fighter had lost his charisma both inside and outside the Octagon ahead of the fight but the noise McGregor has made through his comeback fight is proof of the fact that he will always remain the kingpin when it comes to star power.

While speaking to MMA Fighting, McGregor's manager and president of Paradigm Sports Management, Audie Attar said that McGregor's star power is unprecedented and the Irishman is a polarizing figure - love him or hate him, you just cannot ignore him.

“I think the thing about Conor, he’s a polarizing figure. There’s people that love him and there’s people that don’t like him. At the end of the day, I think you always have the latter trying to discredit him in anyway. The numbers don’t lie. The energy doesn’t lie. So when you’re either there witnessing the droves of fans packing in and selling out a weigh-in or the energy come fight night or the reports you’re now reading about the success of the event and the pay-per-view, that shows you Conor McGregor’s star power.”

Per Attar, McGregor has already chalked out his plans both inside and outside the Octagon for 2020 and his best is yet to come.

“[Conor’s star power] is just as strong as it is today, and it will continue to grow as he continues to accomplish the things he’s set out to do professionally and athletically,” he said. “I’m excited about it. I think we’ve done so much from a professional stand point up to this day. He’s done so much athletically up to this point but the best is yet to come. I think we’re getting back into the excitement of this story and this journey. I’m just super proud of him and his journey. The best is yet to come.”

Attar also mentioned that even though McGregor was out of action in 2019, the fighter's signature whiskey — Proper No. 12 — generated massive revenue worldwide and he further revealed that McGregor has several more businesses in the offing and though it will be quite a challenge, the 'Notorious One' will most likely make good on his promise of fighting thrice this year.

“Conor is a global superstar. Now we’ve launched a whiskey company, we have an apparel company, we have a fitness venture launching, we have all these different businesses going on. It’s always busy but I think when you throw in three fight cards for him as well for him to be on and headline, it takes things to a different level. Yes it’s going to be busy but we welcome that. We’re super excited for it. I think we’re all on the same page when it comes to ambition and goals and so that’s really fun to see when you’re entire team is in sync.”