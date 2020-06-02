Marlon Moraes

UFC's Bantamweight sensation Marlon Moraes has his eyes set on Dominick Cruz. Moraes was initially set to face Petr Yan in the main event of UFC Kazakhstan. However, the entire event was called-off due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the UFC instead decided to book a title fight between the Russian and Jose Aldo for the vacant Bantamweight Title.

With Petr Yan now engaged in a fight against Aldo, Moraes has his eyes set on former UFC Bantamweight Champion, Dominick Cruz, following the latter's loss to Henry Cejudo in the co-main event of UFC 249.

Marlon Moraes calls out former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz

Marlon Moraes has his eyes set on a potential clash between himself and Dominick Cruz. The Brazilian fighter recently took to Twitter and called out the former UFC Bantamweight Champion, asking him to call Sean Shelby and pick a potential date for the bout.

Moraes tweeted out the following:

Hey @DominickCruz call @seanshelby and let’s fight! Pick a day and let’s go — Marlon Moraes (@MMARLONMORAES) May 31, 2020

Moraes' last fight in the Octagon took place at UFC 245 when he made his return and defeated Jose Aldo in an exciting bantamweight clash. Prior to his win over the former UFC Featherweight Champion, Moraes had suffered a loss at the hands of Henry Cejudo for the vacant UFC Bantamweight Title.

As for Dominick Cruz, the former bantamweight kingpin made his highly-awaited return to the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC 249 but was unable to finish-off 'Triple C' in order to regain the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

In the aftermath of the fight, Cejudo announced his retirement from the sport of MMA and also vacated the UFC Bantamweight Title. The move eventually forced Dana White to book a bout between Yan and Aldo for the vacant title.

What's in store for the UFC Bantamweight Division?

The UFC Bantamweight Division is highly-stacked with some of the finest fighters in the business right now. At the upcoming UFC 250 pay-per-view, three bantamweight fights will be featured on the main card, with the likes of Cory Sandhagen, Cody Garbrandt, Sean O'Malley, and Aljamain Sterling featuring on the card.

As for Marlon Moraes, it remains to be seen if the UFC decides to book a fight between him and Cruz. Of course, with Dom Cruz finally making his return to the Octagon, it is expected of him to compete on a more regular basis and the former UFC Bantamweight Champion could possibly step back into the cage once again in 2020, in a potential fight against Marlon Moraes.