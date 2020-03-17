Marlon Moraes praises Henry Cejudo for opting to face Jose Aldo at UFC 250

Jose Aldo lost to Marlon Moraes and is getting a title shot after losing three in his last four.

What does 'Magic' Marlon Moraes think of Cejudo challenging Jose Aldo?

Marlon Moraes v Jose Aldo

Marlon Moraes is set to face #3 ranked Bantamweight Petr Yan at UFC Kazakhstan. It'll be his return to the Octagon for the first time since December, where he defeated Jose Aldo in a controversial decision.

Despite this, the Bantamweight Champion Henry Cejudo called out Jose Aldo for a title fight and the Brazilian is getting a title shot after losing three of his last four fights. Moraes' last defeat was to Cejudo and the two of them happen to be managed by Dominance MMA's Ali Abdelaziz.

While Moraes and Cejudo didn't like each other before, there seems to be a sense of respect between the two. Moraes said on the Dominance MMA Media Day (H/T MMA Junkie) that Cejudo facing Aldo as his first title defense is a smart decision:

“I think it’s a smart decision,” Moraes said at a recent Dominance MMA media day. “Henry, it’s his position, he’s the champion, he won two belts, he gave up the flyweight division, and he pick a good fight. Good opponent for him. Aldo’s a legend, and we’ll see what happens, but I think he was smart. He took a good fight for him.”

It certainly makes a lot of sense for Cejudo to face Aldo, even if it doesn't in the bigger picture. Aldo is considered a superstar in the fall, which means that his marketability may not be as good in the future.

However, Jose Aldo can't be underestimated and he looked great in his fight against Moraes. He could end up winning the Bantamweight Championship.