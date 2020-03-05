Marlon Moraes vs Petr Yan targeted as the main event for UFC Kazakhstan

According to an initial report from MMA Junkie, the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly close to finalizing a Bantamweight fight between Marlon Moraes and Petr Yan for the upcoming UFC Kazakhstan event.

With the UFC set to make their arrival in Kazakhstan on June 13, 2020, an exciting Bantamweight bout has reportedly been targeted as the main event of the show featuring #1 ranked Moraes against #3 ranked Yan.

On the back of his controversial defeat to Jose Aldo at UFC 245, Moraes will be looking for a big win upon his return to the Octagon. Yan, on the other hand, also last fought at UFC 245 but secured a dominant win over veteran Urijah Faber.

As of now, nothing has been made official by the UFC but with Yan hailing from Yekaterinburg‎, Russia, he could be expected to headline the event in Kazakhstan alongside Moraes.

When is UFC Kazakhstan?

UFC Kazakhstan is scheduled to take place on the 13th of June, 2020 and the event will be hosted at the Astana Arena. With Henry Cejudo set to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Jose Aldo at UFC 250, the winner between Moraes and Yan could determine the next challenger for the Bantamweight Title.