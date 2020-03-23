Marvin Vettori miffed with Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards for cancellation of UFC London

UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori endured a 22-hour-long flight between the U.S. and England, but was still willing to fly more miles on the same day if that allowed him to fight. Vettori was scheduled to take on Darren Stewart in a main card bout at UFC London and at the last minute, he was informed that the promotion was trying to save the card by moving it to the United States.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Vettori said that he initially thought that the event would take place as scheduled in London until he woke up from his sleep to find out otherwise.

“I just flew out on Friday to London. London was fine and less alarming than everywhere else, at least for the government and stuff. I thought [the fight] should be happening. I flew out, got a workout in, went to sleep, and at 3 a.m. my nutritionist wakes me up and says, ‘[President Donald] Trump just put up a travel ban and [UFC President] Dana [White] released a video saying UFC London is moved to the U.S.,’ so the fight is basically off here.”

Next thing he knew, the 26-year-old was on a flight back to the United States. On landing, he had to get back to training immediately as he expected to hear from the UFC on a location for the fight soon. Unfortunately though, bad news awaited him.

“I wake up in the morning, I go to train. Then I see all these guys are being a bunch of crybabies like Tyron Woodley turning down fights – ‘Oh, I want to fight’ – but he’s turning down fights all over the place. Leon Edwards – ‘Oh I got this, I got that, I can’t go.’ I was hoping somehow it happens, but there was a high level of uncertainty. I then saw the news where the fight is off and it’s not going to happen; all the events are shifted back.”