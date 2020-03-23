Marvin Vettori still bitter about loss to Israel Adesanya; wants a rematch to settle score

Marvin Vettori talks about his previous fight with Israel Adesanya.

Vettori gives an opinion on the Israel Adesanya vs. Yoel Romero title fight.

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori is eager for another shot at the UFC Middleweight belt and while he waits, he has some strong opinions about current Champion, Israel Adesanya.

The two clashed in April 2018 and the loss to Adesanya is still a sour memory for Vettori. In an interview with MMA Junkie, the latter said no one really came out as dominantly victorious in the bout.

Marvin Vettori: Adesanya came out more beat up than me

Adesanya won the bout in 2018 via Split Decision - one that Vettori does not agree with at all. He said:

"People can say whatever they want about my fight. I have my opinions. He has his opinions. People have their opinions, … but whoever won that fight, and the judges – one gave it to me, two gave it to him – whoever, even him, is he happy with what happened in that fight? Did it really go down like it was supposed to go down? Did anybody really come out on top, like saying, ‘I beat the other guy,’?"

In his opinion, 'The Last Stylebender' came out more damaged and bruised from the fight, which is a reflection of which way the score should have gone that night.

"If anything, he came out more beat up than me from that fight."

As far as Adesanya is concerned, Vettori does not think much of his latest title defense either. He believes both Adesanya and his challenger, Yoel Romero, shares the blame for the lackluster affair that the UFC 248 fight was. Moreover, in his opinion, the decision should have gone in Romero's favor at the end of the fight as Adesanya simply backed away from taking any risk. According to Vettori, the Champ played it safe, which showed him his "true colors".

Action at UFC is at a standstill at the moment because of the coronavirus outbreak. However, whenever things resume, Vettori hopes for a rematch with Adesanya, along with a crack at the 185-pound belt.

"It's not over. I think we have to settle it. We need another fight, for sure."