Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza reportedly in the works for UFC on ESPN 8

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 16, 2020

Jan 16, 2020 IST SHARE

Matt Brown (Image Courtesy: Bloody Elbow)

According to an initial report from MMA Fighting, Matt Brown is set to make his return to the Octagon in his hometown of Columbus in a fight against Miguel Baeza, as part of the upcoming UFC on ESPN 8 event which is scheduled for 28th March, 2020.

Matt Brown's last UFC win

In his last outing at UFC 245 to the Octagon, Matt Brown returned to UFC after an absence of almost two years. For his return fight, 'The Immortal' faced veteran Ben Saunders and knocked him out in the second-round to mark a huge comeback win.

Brown vs Baeza set for UFC on ESPN 8

Matt Brown is reportedly set to make his return to the Octagon on the 28th of March, 2020, as MMA Fighting has reported that 'The Immortal' will be stepping back into the cage against Florida-based fighter Miguel Baeza.

Baeza, who made his way into the UFC after scoring a win via unanimous decision over Victor Reyna in June 2019, made his official UFC debut in October at UFC on ESPN+19 and took out Hector Aldana to mark his first promotional win.

When is UFC on ESPN 8?

UFC on ESPN 8 is scheduled for March 28, 2020, and will be taking place in Columbus. As of now, it remains to be seen if Matt Brown vs Miguel Baeza is officially booked for the card or not.