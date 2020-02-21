Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua vs Antonio Nogueria reportedly set for UFC 250

Shogun Rua is back!

According to an initial report from Brett Okamoto of ESPN, a legendary trilogy fight between Mauricio 'Shogun' Rua and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira has been confirmed for this year's UFC 250 pay-per-view in Brazil.

UFC President Dana White has reportedly booked the trilogy fight 15 years after the original bout between the two veterans took place inside the Octagon.

'Shogun' Rua vs Lil Nog set for UFC 250

Having initially squared off in 2005, Rua and Nogueria featured in a rematch in 2015 - with 'Shogun' coming out victorious on both occasions. However, come 19 May, 'Lil Nog' will have the opportunity to get one over his arch-rival and officially end the iconic rivalry at 2-1.

Rua last fought in the Octagon back at UFC on ESPN+22 against Paul Craig. That fight ended in a draw, and as 'Shogun' gets set to make his return to the Octagon, he will look to get back to winning ways.

Nogueria last fought in the Octagon back at UFC 237 when he lost to Ryan Spann via first-round knockout.

Breaking: Shogun (@ShogunRua) vs. Lil Nog (@Minotauromma) 3 booked to UFC 250 on May 9 in São Paulo, Brazil, per UFC president Dana White (@danawhite). The trilogy will take place 15 years after the original. pic.twitter.com/dTgO1g3gHk — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) February 20, 2020

When is UFC 250?

As mentioned above, UFC 250 is set to take place on the 19th of May, 2020 and will feature the trilogy fight between Rua and Nogueria. The fans would expect the UFC to book a few more exciting fights for the event too, but the Rua vs Nogueria battle will certainly be one of the highlights.