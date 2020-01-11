Maycee Barber reveals what makes her different than the rest; thanks Anthony Pettis for support

Maycee 'The Future' Barber

Maycee Barber has got quite the start in her career, putting away every single opponent she has gone up against till date - not just the in UFC, but in all of her professional fights. She hopes to continue her undefeated streak with a win over her latest rival Roxanne Modafferi when the two meet next week.

Talking to UFC News (H/t to MMA Junkie) ahead of the fight, Barber shared the secret behind her exclusiveness as a female fighter.

Maycee Barber: I'm a completely different fighter

Barber believes what makes her stand out in the crowd is her ability to finish the fights. She claimed that knocking out each and every opponent is something nearly unheard of in women's fighting, and that achievement makes her "completely different" from everyone else.

"I’ve shown that I’m a completely different fighter, you know? I’m a completely different fighter than all the women out there. How many women have you seen that have had four fights under the UFC name, and four finishes?"

'The Future' also revealed that many coaches have told her they were not interested in women's fighting because it goes on till the end and gets tedious and boring. According to Barber, that is something she has never done - which once again puts her in a different league.

"I’ve talked to a lot of coaches, and a lot of them have been like, ‘I really don’t like women’s fighting,’ and their reason why is because most women’s fights go the distance, and I’ve never done that, so I feel like I’m completely different in that sense, and that’s something I always strive for."

The Barber vs. Modafferi fight will take place at UFC 246 on January 18 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Barber went on to thank her fellow Roufusport fighter Anthony Pettis, who also features in the Las Vegas event, for his support, advice, and motivation.

"Anthony has been helping out a ton. He’s been giving me a lot of advice, on my own training and then also like, just kind of being there to support because we’re on the same card this time, and so he’s giving motivation."