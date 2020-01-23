Maycee Barber's father raises doubts over UFC 246 loss

Modafferi v Barber

The undercard of UFC 246 had a huge upset in the UFC Women's Flyweight division as Roxanne Modafferi handed Maycee Barber her first professional loss.

The unanimous decision win, however, wasn't a convincing one in the eyes of the fans as Barber, unfortunately, tore her ACL in the first round.

Maycee Barber's father Bucky Barber commented on the loss in an Instagram post and revealed that his daughter suffered the ACL injury ten seconds into the fight and it only got worse as she continued to fight.

Bucky was proud of her daughter's character and questioned the nature of her loss, attributing it to an unfortunate accident and not the skill of her opponent.

A section of the fanbase may not be too pleased with Bucky Barber's rant as he didn't give Roxanne Modafferi the credit she deserves. Despite the injury, 'The Happy Warrior' fought really well and outpointed a wounded Barber.

Here's what Maycee's father posted on Instagram:

“The work was in, the skill level at its peak her only way of defeat is if bad luck kissed her on the cheek,” Barber said. “Ten seconds in a complete ACL tear turned the probable into the unlikely. Though she had her moments and showed more heart than most have ever witnessed the night night ended with an Loss. However was it a loss?

She was not beaten by a better skill set. She was beaten by one unfortunate step and turn of events. That is out of her control. The victory we take from this is we now know we have the highest level of heart to match the highest level of skill in the game. I have seen how athletes react when this injury occurs. Very very few stay standing let alone fight an mma fight for 15 minutes and still survive. That is insane.

Barber is only 21 years old with an 8-1 record and her father is confident that 'The Future' will return to the Octagon as a better competitor.

She will be back stronger and more dominant than ever and we as a team could not be more proud,” Barber continued in the post. The Future is real do not get confused with one step. The worst of luck smiles at us all! All we can do is smile back. She will see you all very soon. That which does not kill us makes us stronger. The Future, Version 2.0 to be feared."

Modafferi also reacted to Bucky Barber's Instagram outburst with the following tweet:

Meh, fathers are supposed to be biased and say stupid things. Mine used to say, “I’m proud of you...so are you retiring yet?” Not anymore, though. :) At least she didn’t say it. I still respect Macyee for being a warrior. https://t.co/aeulab0edj — Roxanne Modafferi (@Roxyfighter) January 22, 2020