MMA News: McGregor Interferes On A Fan's Behalf On Twitter

The Real Irish Whiskey.

What’s the story?

Conor McGregor's devotee who failed to get hold of the newly launched Whiskey, PROPER NO. TWELVE, got his dream fulfilled after the 'KING of UFC' decided to intervene on this matter via Twitter.

Somebody get this man a bottle of Proper. Stat.

We are all winning! https://t.co/ZFlrbiS8Di — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 23, 2018

In case you didn't know...

Eire Born Spirits, last week announced the launch of the Irish MMA sensation Conor McGregors Whiskey brand-Proper No. Twelve. McGregor is the founder, chairman and majority owner of the company. The name of Proper No. Twelve, McGregor explained, has significance to his upbringing. He grew up on the streets of Dublin 12, where he learned the values of loyalty and hard work.

McGregor developed the brand under the project name “Notorious” through which came the foundation of what was to eventually become Proper No. Twelve. For this spirit, McGregor turned to the world’s oldest whiskey distillery -- located in Ireland -- with a proven history of quality whiskey making.

The heart of the matter

Proper No Twelve whiskey has been selling so quickly in stores around the world, customers were limited to two bottles per visit at many locations. The McGregor fan who drove to the BevMo outlet (a California-based company selling mainly alcoholic beverages) thinking they still had stock of the whiskey, tweeted his disappointment via his twitter handle after realizing the stock was out and all his efforts were fruitless. But regardless of his failed mission to find his whiskey, the man wished Conor the best for UFC 229.

@gorillaPete Please DM us. The King has spoken! — Proper No. Twelve (@ProperWhiskey) September 23, 2018

But the situation shifted in his favor minutes after the Notorious decided to intervene on the matter via Twitter. Moments later, BevMo also showed up on his twitter feed and apologized for wasting the mans time.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will face Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC Lightweight title during UFC 229 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on October 6th.