UFC News: McGregor ready to fight Ferguson if Khabib Pulls out of UFC 229.

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
222   //    01 Oct 2018, 09:56 IST

Enter
Who do you think is McGregor's best challenge, Tony or Khabib?

What's the story?

The 'Notorious' Conor McGregor revealed to Andrew McGahon of TheMacLife.com in Las Vegas that he is now ready to fight Tony Ferguson in case KJhabib pulls out from the UFC 229 main event.

In case you didn't know...

A 'Khabib vs Tony' fight is what the fans really want to watch. They have been paired four times and the fight has been called off all four times due to different reasons. It all started in December 2015 when Khabib Nurmagomedov was injured and was ruled out of the TUF 22 Finale bout against Tony Ferguson. It occurred again in April 2016 and March 2017 before UFC 223. and it has ended in disappointment every time.

Conor McGregor and his squad are literally in a war situation with the Dagestani fighting squad lead by Khabib. The Irishman and his teammates had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Dagestani after he assaulted Artem Lobov. They will face each other on October 6, 2018, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports, and will most likely be the biggest MMA event of all time.

The heart of the matter

Speaking to his company reporter Andrew McGahon, the 'Notorious' revealed that he is ready to fight Tony Ferguson or Anthony Pettis in case Khabib pulls out from the UFC 229 main event. This was one of the best Conor McGregor interviews in a long long time and he addressed many questions regarding his UFC return and fighting future.

He further stated that initially he never gave a f**k about these other fighters and would have fought Khabib somewhere else if he had pulled out from this card, but now he has changed his mind and wants to fight bad and is willing to take up any challenge in case of a situation.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tony Ferguson will face Anthony Pettis before the McGregor fight on the same card.

Who do you think is McGregor's best challenge, Tony or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalaripayattu Practitioner.
