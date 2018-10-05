UFC 229: Conor McGregor humbled when compared to Muhammad Ali, Says he's nothing before the legend

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 23 // 05 Oct 2018, 06:24 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

"Float Like A Butterfly, Sting Like A Bee"

What's the story?

The biggest star in Combat Sports, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor just offered high regards for the great Muhammad Ali during the UFC 229 press conference and stated that he is nowhere close to the boxing legend when it comes to skills or fame.

In case you didn't know...

Conor McGregor takes on Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in the main event on October 6 live on Pay-Per-View. Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov recently addressed the media together for the first time before UFC 229 in Radio City Music Hall, New York. Conor has signed a new six-fight deal with the UFC.

Since it's used to so much I feel it's time to explain the origin to the term G.O.A.T. (Greatest of All Time). It was Muhammad Ali's nickname and the term "G.O.A.T" was first used in September 1992 when Lonnie Ali, his wife, incorporated "Greatest of All Time INC" (G.O.A.T Inc). pic.twitter.com/sPuiP6xP5t — Jonas Giæver (@CheGiaevara) September 28, 2018

Team Mcgregor had trespassed into Barclays to retaliate against the Team Khabib after they assaulted Conor’s longtime friend and training partner Artem Labov. This fight will go into history as the biggest grudge match in combat sports. Khabib has an undefeated record of (26-0).

The heart of the matter

The UFC two-division champion Conor McGregor appeared too humble and respectful when a reporter compared him to the boxing legend Muhammad Ali during the second UFC 229 presser. The Irish superstar renounced these claims before thousands of Irish fans in the jampacked arena and stated that he stands nothing before the greatness of the legend.

“I’m not close to Muhammad Ali’s greatness. To have my name next to his is an honor”



- Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/HRsy6picQL — MMA History Today (@MMAHistoryToday) October 4, 2018

'The Notorious One' had earlier this week given a similar response week when famous MMA personality, Magen Olivi compared his style and antics to that of Muhammad Ali during an Interview. The Irishman may renounce these claims but there clearly has been no phenomenon like this walking this planet since the legend.

What's next?

Conor McGregor will make his long-awaited return to the UFC Octagon on October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This will be Khabib's first title defense since beating Al Iaquinta at UFC 223 and becoming the UFC Lightweight Champion.

Who do you think will win, McGregor or Khabib? Have your say in the comments.