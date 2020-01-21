Michael Bisping predicts Conor McGregor will face 2016 rival next over Jorge Masivdal & Khabib Nurmagomedov

McGregor v Cerrone

When Conor McGregor defeated Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone at UFC 246 - one major name was overlooked as his next opponent - Nate Diaz. Perhaps it's because he has other options on his plate such as a potential bout against Jorge Masvidal (who doesn't believe the fight will happen next) and the Lightweight Championship.

McGregor is almost guaranteed to be a back-up for Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Tony Ferguson as he "doesn't believe" the fight will happen, according to Dana White.

Former UFC Middleweight Champion Michael Bisping spoke on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show and went out of the box by predicting that McGregor will have his trilogy fight with Nate Diaz next (H/T BJPenn.com):

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, I guarantee he fights Nate Diaz next,” Michael Bisping said. “Masvidal and [Kamaru] Usman are probably going to fight each other. Khabib’s going to fight Tony in April, then it’s Ramadan. If he beats Tony, he’s not going to fight anytime soon. And Conor already teased Diaz, and that’s good business for everybody involved. Fans want to see it, everyone makes money, so that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my prediction.”

It's certainly an interesting take - especially given that he mentioned Ramadan after Nurmagomedov's next fight. If that's the case, it's highly unlikely that we'll see him until the end of the year.

It all depends on what happens this April. If Tony Ferguson pulls out, Nurmagomedov may have no choice but to face McGregor. It's going to be interesting to see what happens. McGregor's coach John Kavanagh gave Ariel Helwani his personal opinion - that he would like to see McGregor face Justin Gaethje at 170 pounds next.

It would essentially be a fight between two Lightweights without the weight cut. It's a fan-friendly match-up, but not nearly as marketable as McGregor's trilogy with Nate Diaz. However, with a potential opportunity to face Jorge Masvidal and to be the next Lightweight title challenger, it's hard to see that being the direction they go in.