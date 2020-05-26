Michael Bisping responds to Conor McGregor's insulting jibe

UFC Fight Night: Overeem v Harris

Former UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor recently listed his picks for the greatest fighters of all time in MMA, and while making an argument justifying his somewhat debatable choices, the Irishman said something really offensive about former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping.

While explaining why he ranked Georges St-Pierre at #3 in his all-time best pound-for-pound fighters list, McGregor took a dig at Michael Bisping's disability. Bisping infamously suffered a lot of damage to his eyes in the course of his UFC career. Here is what McGregor had to say about Bisping.

“GSP is in at 3. Much less array of finishes but champion status in 2. He is far behind though. Reasons = Left 170 after much damage taken+questionable decision. Never re-engaged 170lb successors. Bottled Anderson fight. Only moved when one eyed fighter presented. Played safe.”

The “one-eyed fighter” McGregor is referring to is Bisping and the Englishman didn't take Conor's words lightly. In a recent tweet, "The Count" responded to McGregor's claims in a dignified but strong manner.

Well this one eyed fighther you speak of actually beat your number one, and he defended his belt so your logic doesn’t really add up. Anyway, have a good day. #facts https://t.co/thV6YXfEc0 — michael (@bisping) May 25, 2020

“He’s a legend of the game for sure. Not throwing any digs. Most exciting fighter in the game. Still I read that and I had to respond.”

Bisping further revealed that he isn’t concerned with his position in the GOAT rankings.

“No designs on being a GOAT. Just a guy that fought his ass off trying to look after his family. That’ll do me and is more than enough in terms of legacy.”