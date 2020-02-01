Michael Bisping to rising female fighter - 'You’re not going to win any fans in my opinion by doing this'

Michael Bisping.

Maycee Barber suffered her first professional MMA loss at the hands of Roxanne Modafferi at UFC 246.

Barber tore her ACL early on the fight and she claimed that the doctor's checkup on her knee during the fight acted as a distraction and contributed to the defeat.

Barber's father also came to her daughter's defence and brought up the same argument. Michael Bisping, however, is not impressed.

On the most recent edition of Bisping's Believe You Me podcast, the UFC Hall of Famer was his honest self and was critical of how Barber handled the loss.

Bisping rightfully opined that the doctor was just doing his job and looking out for the fighter.

“The doctor’s just doing his f*****g job. If you get an elbow in the face and it’s pouring blood everywhere, and the doctor goes ‘stop, stop, stop, I’m going to take a look at it’ — you can’t go ‘oh, he’s highlighting my cut face.’ It’s tough s**t. But you got injured in the fight and it’s his job to say ‘hold on a minute, I need to check that leg.’

Because let’s say it’s really f*****g torn and it’s bad, you can call off the fight and say she’s not fit to fight and she’s going to do herself more damage. He was looking out for her. I get it, she’s a young fighter, it’s her first loss, she’s not used to dealing with it. But, it’s not a good look.” H/t Credit: BodyLockMMA

Bisping stated that cribbing about the loss won't get Barber any new fans and called for her to accept the loss, fair and square.

“Just deal with it, accept it, you got beat fair and square by the better person on the day. Come back and get them next time. B******g about this, you’re not going to win any fans in my opinion by doing this.”

