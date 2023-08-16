Michael Chandler names the gift he wants from Dana White for winning TUF

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, or TUF for short, is nearing it's conclusion.

As per the latest results, Cody Gibson will now face Brad Katona in the bantamweight finals. Austin Hubbard and Kurt Holobaugh will face each other in the lightweight finals.

What's interesting is that all four fighters set to fight in the finals are originally Team Chandler fighters. Katona, however, switched teams mid-season to avoid any sort of conflict with regards to training and gameplanning, and joined team McGregor.

Now, team McGregor's only representative will be Katona, who originally came from the other camp, speaking to Michael Chandler's prowess as a coach and a leader.

This has also prompted Chandler to ask for a very specific reward. A fan pointed out that UFC boss Dana White sometimes gives out big gifts at the end of a season of TUF. Chandler took note, and replied:

"Tell @danawhite I’ll take a Bentley. black, hard top."

Recently, Dana White gifted UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling a green Lamborghini. Sterling shared a picture of the same, and it looks like Michael Chandler is expecting a gift of the same kind.

Michael Chandler hopes to face Conor McGregor, fight yet to be made official

Towards the end of season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, McGregor and Chandler cut a promo featuring the pair facing off and trading barbs. Much has been made of McGregor's recent antics, and fans have questioned whether the Conor McGregor-Michael Chandler matchup will actually come to fruition.

Regardless, in one of the latest episodes, the two were seen facing off, with McGregor saying:

"This is the biggest comeback in sports history. You know what I've came through. What I've attained. I'm very excited for it and I'm very confident for it...I look forward to the fight. I wish it was right now."

To this, Michael Chandler replied:

"I want the biggest, the baddest and the best Conor we could possibly see. I wanna compete against that guy, under the brightest lights. Ton of respect for Conor, what he's done in his entire career, what he's done for the sport. But, ultimately, he's trying to take something from me when we step inside the octagon. I think it's the biggest fight we've seen in a very long time."

