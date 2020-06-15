Miesha Tate gives birth to a baby boy; Shares post on the importance of home childbirth

Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez welcome a baby boy to the world.

Miesha Tate had a home childbirth, she shared a post on Instagram regarding the decision.

Former UFC champion and current ONE Championship Vice President, Miesha Tate announced that she had given birth to a baby boy. Miesha Tate and her partner Johnny Nunez announced it on ONE FC that they had welcomed the latest addition to their family today.

This is Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez's second child. The couple back in June 2018 had their first child, a baby girl, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez. Johnny Nunez, in a statement to ONE FC, said that being a father is always a great feeling but having a son is a tremendous feeling. He also revealed that Miesha Tate had a home birth and decided not to call the ambulance.

“It feels great to be a father, but to bring your own son into this world is a tremendous feeling. Amaia’s delivery was a three-day-long labor, but this one came quick and I had to think quickly. I made the decision to not call the ambulance when the baby’s head started crowning and decided to step up and prepare for the delivery.”

Miesha Tate shares her thoughts on home childbirths

Miesha Tate has long been an advocate of home births. She posted a lengthy post about the same on Instagram. The post covered several layers of the complex decision that home birth is.

Miesha Tate, in her post, brought attention to the global rate of cesarean births has been climbing up. She gave a bunch of statistics in which she pointed out that in the USA above 30%, Singapore above 40% and Brazil 50% births happen via cesarean. She also said some hospitals reported the cesarean rate at around 80%.

Her entire post covered various aspects of childbirth and explained her decision on why she chose to have home delivery. Miesha Tate made it very clear in her post that she was grateful to the medical facilities available but thought that women should have greater control over their labor. Her entire post can be read below

We, at would like to congratulate Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez on the birth of their son and wish them the best.