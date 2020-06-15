×
Miesha Tate gives birth to a baby boy; Shares post on the importance of home childbirth 

  • Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez welcome a baby boy to the world.
  • Miesha Tate had a home childbirth, she shared a post on Instagram regarding the decision.
Paarth Pande
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 15 Jun 2020, 09:28 IST
UFC 205: Ultimate Media Day

Former UFC champion and current ONE Championship Vice President, Miesha Tate announced that she had given birth to a baby boy. Miesha Tate and her partner Johnny Nunez announced it on ONE FC that they had welcomed the latest addition to their family today.

This is Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez's second child. The couple back in June 2018 had their first child, a baby girl, Amaia Nevaeh Nuñez. Johnny Nunez, in a statement to ONE FC, said that being a father is always a great feeling but having a son is a tremendous feeling. He also revealed that Miesha Tate had a home birth and decided not to call the ambulance.

“It feels great to be a father, but to bring your own son into this world is a tremendous feeling. Amaia’s delivery was a three-day-long labor, but this one came quick and I had to think quickly. I made the decision to not call the ambulance when the baby’s head started crowning and decided to step up and prepare for the delivery.”

Miesha Tate shares her thoughts on home childbirths

Miesha Tate has long been an advocate of home births. She posted a lengthy post about the same on Instagram. The post covered several layers of the complex decision that home birth is.

Miesha Tate, in her post, brought attention to the global rate of cesarean births has been climbing up. She gave a bunch of statistics in which she pointed out that in the USA above 30%, Singapore above 40% and Brazil 50% births happen via cesarean. She also said some hospitals reported the cesarean rate at around 80%. 

Her entire post covered various aspects of childbirth and explained her decision on why she chose to have home delivery. Miesha Tate made it very clear in her post that she was grateful to the medical facilities available but thought that women should have greater control over their labor. Her entire post can be read below

40 weeks +2 days, I'm not thrilled but No, I won't be getting induced. Fun fact, you're not actually overdue until 2 weeks past the EDD (Estimated Due Date). Only 4% of babies are born on their EDD so clearly it's not that accurate I'm ranting but it needs to be said. Hospitals are run like most businesses, to be efficient and to make money. Don't get me wrong I'm grateful to have hospitals & doctors, I transferred my last home birth to a hospital and this time I will be at the hospital to give birth as well BUT I searched high & low to find a doctor & facility (they have birthing tubs yay!) that would support my desire to have only absolutely medically necessary interventions with a doctor who trusts women to birth their babies naturally. Think about it, pregnant women are the only patients that DON'T actually have something wrong with them! We aren't sick or broken but often times this is just the mindset of the medical field to approach every situation as though it needs fixing. The cesarean rate continues to climb globally. In the US above 30%, Singapore 40+%, Brazil 50% some hospitals there as high as 80%! The World Health Organisation says it should be around 15%, I think lower even but regardless even 30% is offensive. OBGYN Doctors are SURGEONS!! Don't forget that (many get their degrees and have never attended a live natural birth) or that it's more convenient for them to schedule you down for a cesarean so they can make their lunch break on time and collect some extra $ too! Not all OBGYNs think this way but it's important for you to know how your provider feels and acts. It's time women stop being bystanders to their own labor/delivery, to be made to feel powerless or like you don't know how to birth your baby is a crime. My goal is not to make anyone feel bad or guilty for decisions they made or decisions that were made for them in the heat of the moment but rather to give a voice back to women. We DO have a say how our babies are brought into this world so USE it! No, I'm not late, I'm not overdue, I'm not sick, I'm not broken. I'm pregnant with a healthy baby who will come when his lungs are good and strong and he is READY!

We, at would like to congratulate Miesha Tate and Johnny Nunez on the birth of their son and wish them the best.

Published 15 Jun 2020, 09:28 IST
ONE Championship Miesha Tate UFC Champions
