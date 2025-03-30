Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Full results

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 boxing card was headlined by the highly-anticipated rematch between arch-rivals Mayer and Ryan. Akin to their first encounter, their second one also had the coveted WBO welterweight championship on the line.

Mayer won their previous meeting, which transpired in September 2024, via majority decision. It was a closely contested fight that saw the American dethrone England's Sandy Ryan to become the new WBO welterweight champion.

An immediate rematch was scheduled between the two fighters who'd been engaged in a bitter feud, involving Mayer's former coach Kay Koroma who later trained Ryan.

On one hand, Mayer lambasted Koroma for allegedly betraying her and condemned Ryan for allegedly stealing her coach. On the other hand, Ryan sounded off on Mayer and insinuated that the American fighter's reaction to the coaching situation was absolutely uncalled for.

The rematch between Mikaela Mayer and Sandy Ryan headlined a Top Rank-promoted fight card, which went down at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on Saturday, March 29, 2025. It witnessed Mayer secure another victory over Ryan, outworking the Englishwoman and defending the WBO welterweight belt via unanimous decision.

The event's co-headlining match had Brian Norman Jr. defend his men's WBO welterweight championship with a statement victory, stopping Derrieck Cuevas within the distance. Moreover, a featured matchup on the card saw Bruce 'Shu Shu' Carrington stop Enrique Vivas. Also, the card featured multiple other exciting matchups.

Check out the complete fight card results from Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 below:

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 (WBO welterweight championship)

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 started off with the American showcasing an educated jab and amazing volume punching that appeared to disrupt her English foe's rhythm. It took a while for Ryan to find her footing in the fight, but to her credit, she did find success when she upped the ante and displayed her signature aggressive fighting style.

A major difference-maker between the two pugilists seemed to be that Mayer was utilizing combinations and had the better strike volume, whereas Ryan seemed to be hunting for power punches and would primarily commit to only one strike and then disengage.

She'd displayed solid power in her previous meeting with Mayer. However, Mayer's defense seemed to have improved this time around, which also played a key role in the rematch. Another key factor in the fight was Mayer's ability to stay composed after an apparent clash of heads opened up a cut over her eye. She refused to let it impede her game plan and continued using her high-volume strategy.

Ultimately, their rematch went the distance, and the three official judges scored the fight as a unanimous decision victory for Mayer -- with scores of 97-93, 97-93, 98-92. The American thereby went 2-0 in her series of fights against her British rival and defended her WBO welterweight belt. Mayer also suggested that she'd like an undisputed title clash against current unified welterweight champion Lauren Price.

Watch highlights from Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 below:

Brian Norman Jr. vs. Derrieck Cuevas (Men's WBO welterweight championship)

The Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 boxing card was co-headlined by men's WBO welterweight titleholder Brian Norman Jr., who put his belt at stake against Derrieck Cuevas.

Norman Jr. and Cuevas both traded heavy leather early in the fight, albeit the champion proved to be the more defensively responsible fighter. He ensured that he wasn't overextending on his punches and kept the pressure on Cuevas, gradually breaking him down.

Furthermore, Norman Jr. stunned Cuevas with a left hook in the second round. It was followed by more pressure from the champion, and another left hand in round three marked the end of the fight, as Cuevas was hurt to the point where he didn't adequately respond to the referee's instructions. It led to a TKO stoppage win for Norman Jr., who thereby retained his men's WBO welterweight title.

Bruce Carrington vs. Enrique Vivas (Featherweight)

A featured fight on the Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 fight card was Bruce Carrington's showdown against Enrique Vivas. The undefeated Carrington, who many believe is the next boxing superstar from the United States of America, produced an extraordinary display of technical boxing prowess.

Carrington responded well to a pressure-heavy approach utilized by Vivas in the early going. 'Shu Shu' notably held his nerve and turned the apparent adversity of an aggressively advancing adversary into an opportunity to finish the fight. His precise counter-punching eventually added up and put Vivas on wobbly legs.

The end of the fight came when Carrington's vicious combinations and elite-level distance management and timing left Vivas in survival mode. The referee eventually stopped the fight in round three, though Vivas was on his feet, as the latter wasn't punching back and seemed to be taking massive damage courtesy of Carrington's unrelenting and precise attacks.

Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2: Undercard results

While fighters like Mikaela Mayer, Brian Norman Jr., and Bruce Carrington capped off the card in style, their fights were preceded by a few impressive performances on the undercard. Emiliano Vargas scored an excellent knockout victory, as did Delante Johnson.

The card featured several stoppages, wherein the victors not only showcased exceptional punching power but also displayed tremendous defensive skills and overall pugilistic proficiency. The initial part of the event saw Emmanuel Chance bag a win on the scorecards, whereas Dedrick Crocklem finished his foe within the distance.

Check out the Mikaela Mayer vs. Sandy Ryan 2 fight card's complete results below:

WBO welterweight title bout: Mikaela Mayer (C) def. Sandy Ryan (via unanimous decision; 97-93, 97-93, 98-92)

Men's WBO welterweight title bout: Brian Norman Jr. (C) def. Derrieck Cuevas (third-round TKO at the round's 2:59-minute mark)

Featherweight: Bruce Carrington def. Enrique Vivas (third-round TKO, 0:53)

Super lightweight: Emiliano Vargas def. Giovannie Gonzalez (second-round KO, 2:08)

Welterweight: Delante Johnson def. Kendo Castaneda (fifth-round TKO, 2:00)

Super featherweight: Dedrick Crocklem def. Dionne Ruvalcaba (first-round TKO, 2:50)

Bantamweight: Emmanuel Chance def. Miguel Guzman (unanimous decision, 40-36, 40-36, 40-36)

