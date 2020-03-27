Mike Dolce claims that Nick Diaz and his crew tried to jump Johny Hendricks at UFC 171

Nick Diaz apparently tried to ignite another infamous brawl at UFC 171.

The elder Diaz brother had his sights set on Johny Hendricks.

Nick Diaz

UFC and MMA fans in general around the world, by this point, know for a fact that the Diaz Brothers are no strangers to a brawl and are certainly aren't the type of dudes who are willing to back down from a fight.

Having ignited several brawls infamous brawls in the past, it was recently revealed by Mike Dolce that Nick Diaz apparently tried to jump Johny Hendricks, six years ago at UFC 171 in Dallas, Texas.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Mike Dolce claimed that Nick Diaz and his crew apparently tried to jump Johny Hendricks at the parking lot at UFC 171 before Dana White's bodyguard warned Hendricks about the attack that was on its way. (H/T: MMA Mania)

“We grab his gear, we get the team, we walk outside. As we’re walking through the parking lot, Dana White’s personal body guard comes running over, and he’s f–king massive. Like an NFL linebacker, like 6’6”, 300 f–king pounds, in shape, yolked, big f–king Hawaiian dude. (He said) ‘Dolce, Dolce, you can’t go man, you’ve got to be careful! Nick Diaz is looking for Johny, he wants to fight him!’ I was like ‘what? What are you talking about?’

Dolce added that shortly after the warning, he and his team heard a lot of noise at the same parking lot like some brawl had broken out. And as Hendricks was preparing himself for his final weight cut before his fight against Robbie Lawler at UFC 171, the former UFC Welterweight Champion had a bigger problem in his way in the form the elder Diaz brother.

“(He’s like) ‘he’s looking for him in the parking lot, right now, he wants to fight Johny Hendricks right now in the parking lot!’ I was like ‘are you f–king kidding me?’ Then all of the sudden we hear people screaming like ‘there he is! F–k you man!’ All of the sudden like a riot breaks out in the parking lot. Johny is all geared up, we’re all geared up,” he added. “We’re going to finish cutting half a pound of f–king weight, and we’re like, ‘Oh fuck, Nick Diaz and all the f–king 209 boys are about to jump us in the f–king parking lot — like during the f–king UFC weigh-ins.

However, before Diaz and his crew could get into the scene, Hendricks and his team decided to flee the scene and avoid a brawl against the 209 boys at all costs.

“So we snatch up all our gear and we’re like we gotta make tracks and get the f–k out of here before these boys figure out it’s us. So we’re like running with our gym bags and our gear, running through the parking lot, run across the street, get to the place we’re going. We take the elevator and we’re like ‘holy s–t that was f–king crazy!”

What's next for Nick Diaz?

As of now, Nick Diaz has gone inactive from the fight business and a return to the Octagon for the elder Diaz brother seems unlikely. However, Nate Diaz, on the other hand, continues to represent Stockton as part of the current UFC Welterweight Division.