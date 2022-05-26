“It feels like a straight punch to the body”- Mitch Chilson breaks down the Wondergirl Spearing Knee

ONE Championship competitor turned commentator Mitch Chilson had the opportunity to experience the dangerous Muay Thai skills of 'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak after her big debut at ONE 157.

Chilson posted a video on Instagram of Jaroonsak delivering high knee strikes to his torso with the caption:

“It feels like a straight punch to the body. The Breakdown of the Wondergirl Spearing Knee. @natwondergirl is a lifelong Muay Thai striker who is moving to MMA. She just won her first MMA fight by round 1 armbar, yes Wondergirl can grapple. Can’t wait to see her back inside the Circle soon.”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Nat Jaroonsak began training in combat sports at the age of 6 in her father’s gym. It wasn’t long before she was main eventing regional Muay Thai events under the nickname given to her by her father when she was 9-years-old.

After amassing over 50 wins in Muay Thai, Jaroonsak was signed by ONE Championship to compete in their Muay Thai division. She earned stoppages in her first two appearances with the promotion in 2020 before experiencing her first setback in the circle.

Jaroonsak lost her third bout under the ONE banner to Jackie Buntan. Little did she know that a loss would open the door for an opportunity to transition into mixed martial arts.

'Wondergirl' Nat Jaroonsak earns her first MMA victory at ONE 157

15 months after her first loss in ONE, Nat Jaroonsak made the transition to MMA and stepped into the cage against undefeated Indian fighter Zeba Bano at ONE 157.

Those expecting to see Jaroonsak put on a striking clinic were pleasantly surprised when the 23-year-old made it clear she could hold her own on the ground as well.

Jaroonsak submitted Bano by way of an armbar just 82 seconds into the contest.

During her post-fight interview, the Thai fighter spoke with Mitch Chilson and said:

"I'm so excited! I can't sleep last night. It's my first time for MMA in ONE Championship, and I didn't fight for one year. And I did a submission! Submission!"

Showing that she can get it done both on the feet and on the mat, Jaroonsak could have a very bright future in the world of mixed martial arts. At the young age of 23, the sky is the limit for the Thai prodigy-turned-budding MMA superstar.

Watch Jaroonsak vs. Zeba Bano below:

