MMA commentator Jon Anik confident UFC 249 will go down as scheduled on May 9

Daniel Cormier, Joe Rogan and Jon Anik

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the past couple of months has been troubling, tumultuous, and testing to say the least for people and businesses all over the globe, very much including the world of MMA and it's biggest promotion, the UFC.

Dana White, the president of the promotion tried every known trick in the book as well as pulled out a trick or two from his own hat in order to save the promotion's biggest pay-per-view of the year, UFC 249.

With all of its events scheduled for the months of March and April cancelled, the promotion hopes to get back to regular business from May 9 - the third and apparently final date selected for its summer blockbuster UFC 249, despite concerns regarding the safety of fighters and staff alike.

Anik says if theres one organization that can pull off the impossible, its the UFC

During a recent conversation with MMAJunkie, UFC commentator Jon Anik believes that Dana White will ensure that UFC 249 goes down in the yet undisclosed location in Florida on the scheduled date without any problems whatsoever.

Anik lives in Florida and he says he knows that the promotion will take adequate measures to ensure safety of everyone involved and to show the world that a combat sport event can be safely and successfully pulled off even amid such troubled times.

“I do think we’re going to have a show on May 9. I feel pretty convicted in that. I live in Florida, so those reports aren’t bothering me. I feel like if any company can do it (the UFC can). I feel like all their ducks are in a row. May 9 can’t come soon enough so we can prove we can do a show safely and healthy and come out the other side.”

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the UFC's decision to go through with its events while all other major sports organizations across the United States are refraining from doing so due to safety concerns arising out of the coronavirus and its highly contagious nature.

Many governments have temporarily banned sporting events but Florida is not one of them. Anik says that Florida or elsewhere, he will be present at Octagon side for covering UFC 249 come May 9.

“I’m working May 9. I will be there and depending on where it is, I’ll either drive or fly and find a way. I have a lot of respect for the virus. I’ve heard from a lot of respiratory therapists privately and publicly, and I have a lot of respect for the medical community and the virus. But at some point us in the live event business, we’re going to have to go back to work."