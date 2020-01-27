MMA community reacts to unfortunate demise of Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant

The devastatingly tragic news of the death of Kobe Bryant, one of the most recognizable and influential sporting personas in the world has left the entire sporting community in tears.

A true legend in the sport of Basketball, Kobe is considered by many as one of the greatest players of all time. Kobe's star power transcended the sport, making him one of the most well known figures on the face of the planet and the tragic news of his death in a helicopter crash has spread massive gloom in the sporting world.

Bryant, who played for the Los Angeles Lakers in a career that spanned two decades and was on 15 All-NBA Teams, 12 All-Defensive Teams and was the highest scorer for two seasons. He is also ranked fourth in the NBA for all-time regular season scoring and all-time postseason scoring. Bryant has also represented the United States of America in the Olympics and has been a two time Gold medal winner.

While Bryant never competed in MMA, “The Black Mamba” took keen interest in the sport and even forayed into MMA with business ventures such as ESPN’s “DETAILED,” featuring former UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier. Bryant was also known to be a keen admirer of Bruce Lee’s Jeet Kune Do form of fighting.

Given below is how the MMA community reacted to this most unfortunate incident.

A million apologies and condolences we just lost a super athlete #ripKobe — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) January 26, 2020

Just sad man...

Woke up to the news and it’s sad az. — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) January 26, 2020

Terribly sad 😭

RIP to a legend who meant so much to so many. You will be remembered forever as the champion you are.🙏 pic.twitter.com/xRVuSf157X — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) January 26, 2020

Thank you for choosing me KB. Thank you for trusting me with this show that meant so much to you. It was your brainchild. We will honor you with every episode. You were just the best, and getting to know you is something I’ll never forget. #ripmamba pic.twitter.com/w1qGZ2gNxm — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) January 27, 2020

If they mean anything to you let them know now.... Life ain’t promised! #ForeverAniah #RIPMamba — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) January 26, 2020