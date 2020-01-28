MMA crime fighter 'Phoenix Jones' arrested for selling drugs

Phoenix Jones

It is always heartbreaking for fans to see their heroes fall off their pedestal and the tragic fact is that it is a frequent occurrence in the sports industry as these 'heroes' often buckle under the spotlight.

Phoenix Jones (born Benjamin John Francis Fodor) was actually a real life crime-fighting vigilante who wore a ski mask and stopped public assault. Jones is the younger foster brother of UFC fighter Caros Fodor and led the Rain City Superhero Movement, a Seattle based citizen patrol group that was committed to prevent crimes. He later made his professional MMA debut in November 2013 for the Cage Warrior Combat promotion.

Well, even the best of us might sometimes succumb to the vices of life which is evident from the recent reports coming from Seattle television station KOMO which state that Jones was arrested earlier this month in King County, Washington for allegedly selling Methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) and cocaine.

Jones apparently sold 7.1 grams of MDMA, also known as 'Molly' to an undercover agent of the Seattle Police Department. When he was arrested, seven bundles of cocaine were discovered on him.

Jones was released on 11th January and will report for arraignment on 3rd February. Jones holds a record of 7 wins, 3 losses and 1 no contest in professional MMA and he last competed back in 2017.