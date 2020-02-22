MMA Fighter who claimed to be 'best heavyweight in the world' has his undefeated streak knocked out of him at Bellator 239

Tyrell Fortune knocked out by Timothy Johnson

Tyrell Fortune had begun to really make his name in the world of MMA. Over the last few years, Tyrell Fortune had been defeating everyone that he stepped into the cage with.

However, before the fight, when he claimed that he was the best Heavyweight in the world, it was tempting fate. As a result, when he entered the Octagon with Timothy Johnson, it was only a matter of time before he was knocked out in one of the biggest upsets of recent history in Bellator MMA.

From the very moment they entered the cage, it looked like Fortune's fortune was about to change. Timothy Johnson might have come into this fight without a single win in Bellator, but he was about to change that. Fortune was on the back foot from the start, and when Johnson was able to catch Fortune with a big right hand, it was only a moment before Fortune was seeing stars.

It was enough for the fight to be called then and there in the very first round as Fortune was out before he even hit the mat. Timothy Johnson has not had the best run in recent times, but with this win he put himself back into contention for being one of the mammoth heavyweights anywhere.