MMA News: 14-year-old kickboxer Scott Marsden collapses and dies after national title bout in Leeds

14-year-old kickboxer Scott Marsden collapses and dies after national title bout in Leeds

Scott Marsden was a respected and much-loved fighter, the entire MMA world mourns his tragic death after the unsanctioned title fight.

by Shikhar Abs News 15 Mar 2017, 12:37 IST

Scott Marsden with his parents Jo and Simon

What’s the story?

Scott Marsden, a 14-year-old kickboxer, collapsed during a national title bout in Leeds on Saturday. He was rushed to the hospital for urgent medical attention, where he later died. His father, who is also his coach, was in his corner when he collapsed.

In case you didn’t know...

The British Kickboxing Council (BKC) had not sanctioned this event because it was a under-16 bout where both fighters could kick and punch each other in the head. BKC does not sanction or regulate any Full Contact kickboxing events for fighters under the age of 16. BKC has said the fatality ‘demonstrates why this sport needs regulations.’

Scott had just returned to the sport after breaking his tibia and Fibula in a fight in late October last year.

Trophy cabinet displaying Scott’s achievements

The heart of the matter

The title fight was a close one with just one point separating two of the country’s best young fighters. Neither of the fighters were ever in any overwhelming danger from each other and there was nothing to suggest that the fight needed to be stopped up to that point.

During the fight Scott collapsed and was taken to the hospital for medical attention, where he later passed away.

Scott is believed to have received a serious injury towards the end of the round, but according to Mail Online, an eyewitness at the kickboxing event revealed that Scott Marsden’s fall did not follow a blow.

The referee managed to catch Scott before he fell to the ground, he was laid down straight into the recovery position. Scott’s opponent is struggling to cope with what happened. It is not yet known whether the fighter collapsed because he was struck or if he had an underlying medical problem.

Scott Marsden’s club, which was setup by his father and uncle posted a message on their Facebook page after Scott was taken to hospital,

Posted on Facebook

According to BBC, Jon green, President of World Kickboxing Association (WKA) said Scott was a ‘respected and well-loved fighter’,

“ Not just WKA but the world of kickboxing is mourning such a well loved and respected fighter. One of our finest champions in every sense in the ring and true ambassador of the values out of the ring.”

The WKA President also added,

“There were no failings on either teams, promoter had everything in place. Ringside paramedics fought tirelessly to keep Scott with us.”

What’s next?

Scott’s tragic death has sparked a debate as to whether ‘full contact’ fights should be allowed. This unfortunate incident supports the BKC’s claim to regulate the sport of kickboxing. A fundraiser has been setup to help support the family of Scott Marsden during this difficult time.

Our tribute

This tragic incident strongly advocates for the sport to be regulated and raises concerning questions for ‘full contact’ fights between younger fighters. Our deepest condolences and sympathy go to Scott’s family members who are trying to cope with the loss of their son.

Scott was an extremely talented fighter and his unexpected demise will leave a hole in so many people’s lives. We pay our tribute to the much-loved young warrior, who in his young life affected so many lives with his positivity.

RIP Scott Marsden!!! You will live on in our hearts forever.

