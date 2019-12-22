MMA News: AJ McKee submits opponent with brutal armbar at Bellator 236 (Watch)

AJ McKee

AJ McKee is currently an undefeated fighter and with the win that he picked up this weekend, he is now moving on to the semi-final of the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix tournament.

The fighter improved his record and scored a brilliant win with a brutal armbar submission over Derek Campos in the co-main event of Bellator 236 this weekend. Now, his record stands at 16-0.

AJ McKee submits Derek Campos at Bellator 236

Campos called out McKee to fight and he ended up regretting this decision. He suffered early knockdowns in both the first and the second round of the fight. He had little success in getting a top position and striking his opponent, but McKee came out with a lot of aggression in the third round which saw him take down Campos and turn the Triangle into an Armbar.

The move proved fatal and Campos was forced to tap out to the move.

This is the fifth submission win of AJ McKee's MMA career. With the win, not only did he remain undefeated, but he also became the first fighter in the Featherweight tournament to actually advance to the semi-final round.

