MMA News: Bahrain to host 2017 IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA

IMMAF Announces the fourth edition of IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA to be hosted in Bahrain on November 2017.

IMMAF Announces the fourth edition of IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA in Bahrain

The International Mixed Martial Arts Federation (IMMAF) has announced that the Kingdom of Bahrain will host the fourth edition of the IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA, in November 2017. The event will feature amateur mixed martial artists from around the world competing at the most recognised championship supported by premium fight promotions.

This will be the first time in the history of the event that it will be held outside Las Vegas, Nevada. IMMAF, KHK MMA and the Bahrain Mixed Martial Arts Association (BMMAA) held a press conference on 6th February at Sofitel Hotel, Bahrain to announce the IMMAF granting Bahrain the rights to host the fourth edition of the World Championship of Amateur MMA.

This will also imply that IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA will not be a part of the Annual UFC International Fight Week.

Kerrith Brown, IMMAF President spoke at the conference about the decision to choose Bahrain to host this event. Khalid Abdulaziz Al Khayyat, BMMAA President, expressed his joy with the IMMAF’s decision to grant Bahrain the rights to host the championship.

“His Highness Sheikh Khalid has played an active role in bringing the opportunity to Bahrain by gaining the trust of the IMMAF, through the efforts in promoting the culture of this sport in the region and in the Asian continent,” Al Khayyat said. Al Khayyat also pointed out that HH Shaikh Khalid’s efforts also resulted in the launch of BRAVE Combat Federation.

Bahrain will be the first nation other than the United States of America to host IMMAF World Championships of Amateur MMA.

Kerrith Brown, IMMAF President with CEO of KHK MMA, Mohammed Shahid

This will significantly benefit amateur mixed martial artists from Asia since it will reduce travel costs, as well as efforts with complicated visa procedures. Earlier in January, Bahrain hosted the second edition of Bahrain vs India Amateur MMA Championship.

Further initiatives of KHK MMA owned Brave Combat Federation include the third edition of the event happening in Curitiba, Brazil on 18th March, 2017.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com