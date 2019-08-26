MMA News: Bellator 225 star's record breaking submission win came with move he practiced for 1 year

Bellator 225: Aviv Gozali

When it comes to fighting inside the Octagon, Aviv Gozali is making waves. At 18 years of age, he is already setting records for his promotion -- Bellator MMA.

This week's pay-per-view, Bellator 225, saw Gozali win the third fight in his professional MMA career. Having fought in Bellator twice before, this win was different, as it helped put him in the limelight with the fastest submission win in Bellator history.

This win came via a move that he had been practicing for a long time.

What happened at Bellator 225?

At Bellator 225, in his third fight for the promotion, as well as in MMA, Aviv Gozali faced Eduard Muravitskiy. He wasted no time when the fight got underway in Bridgeport, Connecticut, and dove into an Imanari Roll.

Immediately afterward, he locked in the heel hook, which helped him to pick up a win, as Muravitskiy had no other alternative in front of him, other than to tap.

The victory saw him win in 11 seconds -- a record for the fastest win via Submission in Bellator. Aviv Gozali talked to MMA Junkie regarding the win.

“This is only my third fight, and I’m already breaking records. It’s amazing. I’m only in the start of my career. I have a lot more way to go."

This fight has helped to put his fight in the limelight. Gozali said that he thought he might have broken his opponent's foot and he apologized to him because of that.

Bellator 225 - The one year move

The opening Imanari Roll was not a move that Aviv Gozali pulled out of nowhere. It was a move that he had been practicing for a long time -- 1 year to be exact.

“I trained for this move for like one year – for all of my opponents. I wanted to do this in my first fight, and also in the second, but I didn’t feel as comfortable to do it. Now I am, and I did it.”

He admitted that he had not been confident with the move for a long time, but after the win, those feelings no longer exist.

He mentioned that his next fight would be taking place on the 14th of November, 2019, in his hometown in Israel.

