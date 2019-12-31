MMA News: Bellator President claims Cris Cyborg is the greatest female fighter of all time

UFC 222: Cyborg v Kunitskaya

Bellator president Scott Coker has claimed that Strikeforce, UFC and Invicta FC featherweight champion Cris Cyborg is the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time. Cyborg record speaks for herself as the combat sports veteran has 21 wins and only 2 losses in her entire career. In what was her last UFC fight, Cyborg defeated Felicia Spencer at UFC 240.

Speaking on the media day for Bellator 237, Coker said that he does not care about what others think but seeing Cyborg over the decade, he has absolutely no doubt in his mind on who the greatest female fighter of all time is.

“Cyborg is the greatest female fighter of all time. I don’t care what anybody says. I was there in the beginning too, I’ve seen it all unfold, and it’s a much different environment today than it was back then. But I know who’s been dominating for the last 10 years and who’s been destroying people for the last 10 years. 10 years from now we can have a different conversation, see how far different ladies can take it. But as far as today, you have the greatest female fighter of all-time fighting Julia Budd.”

If Cyborg manages to win a title at Bellator, she will become the first fighter in the history of MMA to win a belt in Strikeforce, UFC, Invicta FC, and Bellator and her name will be etched in stone as the greatest female fighter the world has ever witnessed.