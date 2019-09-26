MMA News: Ben Henderson says Diaz vs Masvidal fight for 'BMF' title makes no sense

Benson Henderson is all set to take on Myles Jury at Bellator Europe 4 in Dublin, Ireland

Fight fans all around the globe are going gaga over the fact that amid great fanfare, the UFC went ahead and created a one-time-only “BMF” title, to be handed to the winner of the huge main event clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal on 2nd November, 2019, at UFC 244.

While this news has caused euphoria among many, some are not taking it too nicely; and one of them is the former UFC Lightweight champion and present Bellator MMA lightweight Benson Henderson.

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, ‘Bendo’ revealed that he thinks that the fight between two of the biggest ‘badasses’ in the organization does not really make sense as there is no real title on the line and that the UFC has done a good job of getting people hooked to the fight by making it seem much bigger than it actually is.

Interestingly, Ben has previously beaten both Masvidal and Diaz during his tenure at UFC. He beat Diaz in 2012 to retain his lightweight gold while managing to barely get over the line against Masvidal back in 2015, in his final bout at UFC.

Bendo’s take on the BMF title fight

“There’s a made up title on the line. That’s hilarious. It’s awesome, good for those guys. It’s great, but it’s hilarious.”

Henderson also opened up on the UFC creating an exclusive ‘BMF’ belt for the fight.

“That’s what you do as a promotion. That is their job. They spent $50,000 behind making a belt because it’s their job to get people to care about it, to watch it, when really it’s not that big of a deal of a fight.”

Although he doesn’t like the entire hullabaloo around the ‘made up’ title, Ben said that he is happy for his ex-colleagues.

“Nate and Jorge, good for them, I am happy for them. I like both those dudes, their camps, it’s awesome and I am really happy for them.”

Henderson himself is set to face Myles Jury in a potentially combustible lightweight bout at Bellator Europe 4 / Bellator 227 which takes place at the 3 Arena in Dublin, Ireland on 28th September.

