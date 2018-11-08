×
MMA News: Brand new role for CM Punk announced 

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
778   //    08 Nov 2018, 22:03 IST

CM Punk has landed himself a commentary gig
CM Punk has landed himself a commentary gig

What's the story?

He took the world of sports entertainment by storm. He did not have quite the same luck in Mixed Martial Arts, losing both of his UFC fights.

But now, CM Punk has landed himself a brand new gig as a commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships or CFFC. Punk will be calling the promotion's first event on UFC Fight Pass, on December 14, 2018.

In case you didn't know...

CM Punk is perhaps the best known WWE Superstar of the modern era, who shot to super-stardom after delivering his infamous pipe bomb promo. He walked away from the company and the business of professional wrestling, because of health reasons and not seeing eye to eye with WWE.

Punk tried his hand at MMA but did not attain much success. He lost to Mickey Gall in his debut fight at UFC 203. He went on to lose to Mike Jackson at UFC 226 as well.

The heart of the matter

Punk seemed thrilled at the opportunity to begin the next chapter of his life. He had the following to say regarding the big announcement:

"I can’t wait for this opportunity to call the CFFC fights on UFC Fight Pass. CFFC has a long history of putting on exciting fights featuring some of the sport’s up-and-coming athletes. This card is going to be a lot of fun and I’m really excited to have the chance to be a part of it."

Punk will be joined by veteran play by play commentator Mike Gill. Gill had the following to say about Punk:

"I’ve long been a fan of CM Punk and I’m looking forward to the chance to work with him on Dec. 14 at Borgata. CFFC has a reputation for delivering action-packed cards with MMA’s most promising stars. This is a can’t-miss event."

What's next?

Punk has made it clear that he doesn't wish to be associated with WWE any more. This could be a brand new start for the eloquent man. It will be interesting to see him bring his expertise and wisdom to the table.

Do you think CM Punk needs to return to WWE? Let us know in the comments below.

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
