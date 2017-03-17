MMA News: Brave Combat Federation Announce Fight Card for Abu Dhabi

Brave Combat Federation has revealed the full fight card for the Abu Dhabi edition of the event featuring Indian fighter Atif Mohammad.

Brave 4: Unstoppable will feature the match for the Brave Featherweight Championship

Brave Combat Federation has revealed the full fight card for the fourth edition of the event taking place in Abu Dhabi at the IPIC Arena on 31 March 2017. Bahrain-based MMA promotion has a stacked card with fierce rivalries to boost the promotion to their fans in the Middle East.

The highlight of the event will be the clash for the Featherweight Championship between Algerian superstar Elias Boudegzdame and former UFC fighter Masio Fullen. Mohammad Fakhreddine, who was set to headline the promotion’s first ever event will finally make his highly anticipated promotional debut at Brave 4: Unstoppable.

Regarded as one of the top fighters of Middle Eastern MMA, Fakhreddine is known for his aggressive brawling style. With a record of 8 wins and a single loss, fight fans in the Middle East are looking forward to seeing him in Abu Dhabi.

Marcus Vinicius Cruz (8-1-1) is another major star set to enter the cage for Brave Combat Federation. Currently riding a five-fight winning streak, Cruz spars with UFC Superstar Anderson Silva.

Daniele Scatizzi who trains under John Kavanagh will be one of the biggest additions to the Welterweight division. Originally from Cerveteri, Rome, Scatizzi currently trains at Straight Blast Gym Ireland.

He will be facing Jarrah Al Selawi. Specifically designed to delight the fans of MMA in the Arab world, the unbeaten Ottman will face the four-time European MMA Champion, Charlie Leary.

Atif Mohammad will be the sole Indian fighter who qualified to represent the nation at the fourth edition of Brave. Atif is the first Indian fighter to win a bout at Brave Combat Federation.

He will be facing Jomar-Pa-ac from the Philippines who has a professional record of 4 wins and a single loss. Jomar is currently training in Lakay Central Gym in Baguio City, Philippines. Lakay Central Gym is one of the elite gyms in the nation.

Brave 4: Unstoppable Card:

Featherweight Title Main Event: Elias Boudegzdame vs. Masio Fullen

Welterweight Co-Main Event: Mohammad Fakhreddine vs. Marcus Vinicius Cruz

Lightweight Bout: Alexandre Coringa vs. Abdulkareem Al Selwady

Welterweight Bout: Jarrah Al Selawi vs. Daniele Scatizzi

Lightweight Bout: Ottman Azaitar vs. Charlie Leary

Lightweight Bout: Alan Omer vs. Robbie Peralta

Bantamweight Bout: Jalal Al Daaja vs. Frans Mlambo

Strawweight Bout: Atif Hawk vs. Jomar-Pa-ac

Catchweight Bout (74kg): Kevin Koldobsky vs. Ahmed Amir

Light heavyweight Bout: Marco Knoebel vs. Ben Forsyth

