MMA News: Brave Combat Federation confirms that an Indian fighter will compete at Brave 3 in Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has announced that an Indian MMA fighter will compete at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil on 18th March at Curitiba.

Brave Combat Federation to announce Indian fighter for Curitiba, Brazil

Brave Combat Federation has announced that an Indian MMA fighter will compete at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil on 18th March at Curitiba. In a formal announcement at Curitiba, Brave Combat Federation has announced that the contract had been signed and the name will be announced in the coming days.

In January, Brave Combat Federation had held try-outs for Indian fighters during KHK Fight Night II: India vs Bahrain Amateur MMA Championships. Some of the key athletes include Govind Singh, Pawan Maan Singh and Pushpender Singh who had pro-fight experience in Indian local circuit.

Mohammed Shahid, President of Brave Combat Federation has announced that progressive expansion plan is in place for India adhering to the vision of the founder of KHK MMA, His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. This will be targeting athlete welfare and talent development in association with All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation and other global networks that work alongside KHK MMA.

Shahid had emphasised on a sustainable growth model that strengthens diplomatic, cultural and economic relations between Bahrain and India.

Brave Combat Federation has also revealed that active scouting is in place for India. The scouting process will be run in association with All India Mixed Martial Arts Federation. This will run in tandem with the selection of athletes for the upcoming IMMAF Amateur MMA World Championships to be held in Bahrain during November alongside Brave Combat Week.

There will be measures to improve the level of competence and training for Indian fighters, so as to ensure quality bouts with global talent. So far Brave Combat Federation has featured 5 Indian fighters and out of which 3 have emerged victorious.

The bout will take place on March 18th at Brave 3: Battle in Brazil held at Curitiba, Brazil. Brave Combat Federation has also announced their next event in Asia, choosing Abu Dhabi as the venue on March 31st, 2017.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com