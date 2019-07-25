MMA News: Brave CF looking to book Artem Lobov vs Amir Khan

Amir Khan

What’s the story?

Tonight Brave CF will make a return to the UK to host an action packed MMA card – with a twist.

Brave CF 24 is an ‘invitation only’ event and will take place in London. The small crowd will consist of wealthy investors and top-level fighters, as the promotions President Mohammed Shahid, looks to lift Brave CF and the sport of mixed martial arts to a whole new level.

Whilst discussing his ambitious plans with Bloody Elbow, Shahid revealed an intriguing match-up that he has in mind for later on this year…

“Artem Lobov v Amir Khan in a boxing match is something that we would be interested in. John Kavanagh wanted that bout in BRAVE CF so we are prepared to talk about it. If we can work with both sides, this could happen although there are other options for Lobov out there. I’d like to see him take on any boxer at the top level but no talks have happened yet. Lobov will be in attendance on July 25th so discussions may begin then.”

In case you didn’t know…

Lobov has taken over the world of bare-knuckle boxing after he was unceremoniously cut from the UFC in January. The Russian-born brawler upset all the odds to defeat former WBA welterweight boxing champion, Paulie Malignaggi, last month.

The match up with Malignaggi garnered worldwide attention, and since his impressive win, it has been speculated that Lobov has no shortage of options for his next move in the fight game.

The heart of the matter

While you cannot deny the quality Lobov showed in his bare-knuckle brawl with Malignaggi, Shahid did make it clear that he is hoping to promote any potential fight with Khan as a traditional boxing match.

Amir Khan still regularly competes at the very top level of world boxing and it would be hard to imagine any other outcome than an easy win for Amir Khan should the bout go down with traditional Queensbury Rules.

What’s next?

Lobov currently sits at the very top of the sport of bare-knuckle boxing and at this point it would take an incredibly generous offer to tempt ‘The Goat’ to cross over again into another form of combat.

However, if Shahid is successful in achieving the investment he desires, it is incredibly realistic that he could make Artem and Amir offers that they simply cannot refuse.