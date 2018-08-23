MMA News: Chael Sonnen gives his opinion on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

Chael Sonnen - Had his say on Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey

UFC legend Chael Sonnen posted a video on YouTube where he gave his post-Summerslam thoughts on WWE superstars and former MMA fighters, Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey.

Sonnen praised Rousey's performance and stated that the WWE were obviously "all in" on her which proves that they believe Rousey is 100% committed to the promotion herself.

He explained that he had previously believed that Rousey's initial WWE appearances were nothing more than a cash grab citing examples of the one-off pay-per-view appearances of Floyd Mayweather and Donald Trump.

Sonnen's comments were a marked departure from his previous remarks on Rousey's career change and her subsequent reception amongst her colleagues in the WWE locker room:

"Ronda's getting all sorts of problems from the locker room at the WWE. Now she can deal with them, she's a big girl, it's going to go that way, but there should be," said Sonnen. "There should be when an outsider comes in and all of a sudden get that huge push.

Sonnen also gave his thoughts on Brock Lesnar's Summerslam performance explaining that his Universal Championship loss made sense as he is now due to enter training camp for his impending UFC return.

He continued on to state that Lesnar was in great condition and has demonstrated that he is a competitor by slimming down. He scolded UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier among others for taking shots at Lesnar regarding his smaller physique, speculating that it is because Cormier is trying to gain publicity off of Lesnar.

Sonnen explained that even as the Champion, Cormier will not be the star of their likely UFC Heavyweight Championship match, Lesnar will.

Sonnen praised Lesnar for doing all the right things, explaining he should be receiving "applause" for dropping the WWE Universal Championship in the ring and being professional in his approach to a UFC return.

Sonnen is right to say both Rousey and Lesnar are excellent professionals and the next steps in their respective WWE and UFC careers should be something to behold.