×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

MMA News: CM Punk discusses return to Pro Wrestling

Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
98   //    27 Nov 2018, 23:43 IST

CM Punk during his weigh-in for his second UFC fight against Mike Jackson
CM Punk during his weigh-in for his second UFC fight against Mike Jackson

What's the news?

Former WWE Superstar and current UFC fighter CM Punk had some interesting things to in regards to the potential for a pro wrestling return. Could we finally see CM Punk back inside the squared circle and out of the octagon?

In case you didn't know

In case you have been living under a rock for the last several years, CM Punk has been out of the wrestling business since early 2014, citing numerous injuries and bitterness toward the WWE as the reasoning for him leaving the company. Shortly thereafter, he began his training to enter the world of MMA via UFC. Punk signed a multi-fight deal through the company, allowing for him to keep his "CM Punk" moniker and entrance music from his prior WWE tenure.

Punk would compete in the Welterweight Division. He would have his first fight at UFC 203 in 2016 against Mickey Gail, ending in a submission loss during Round One at 2:14. Ironically, the fight took place at the same arena Punk had walked out of WWE two years prior. After initial criticism and failure, Punk challenged Mike Jackson to a fight at UFC 223 in June 2018. The bout ended in a Unanimous Decision victory for Mike Jackson.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk recently spoke with the folks at MMA Fighting to promote his new gig. During the interview, he was asked if he would listen to an offer for a return to professional wrestling?

“I would always listen. I would listen to them, because just like Dave, I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that’ is not an offer. That’s not an offer. There’s other things. There’s a couple more loose ends that I’m still trying to tie up to fully absolve me from the world of pro wrestling. I feel like I’ve still been attached to it since the day that I left it and that’s mostly because of fugazi lawyers and such. But we’re wrapping all that up and that’ll come to an end. And once I’m truly free, we can explore the world and just float and hang out. And I can walk my dog and drink coffee and do commentary for Dave Sholler and continue to train at Roufusport. And do all kinds of stuff. I’ve earned it, I’ve paid my dues.”

You may view the interview in its entirety here.

What's next

CM Punk will be a new commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships to commentate on future events starting with CFFC 71.

Topics you might be interested in:
UFC CM Punk
Brandon Ewing
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
I am currently a contributor to WrestlingINC.com and Sportskeeda. I am a professional wrestling journalist with past experiences contributing to PWPNation and 411Mania. I have been a huge fan of pro wrestling since the age of five. My favorite wrestler of all-time is Sting. I watch a variety of wrestling promotions, such as: WWE, Impact Wrestling, Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Major League Wrestling (MLW), and NXT.
5 Reasons why CM Punk deserves respect despite not being...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Colby Covington reacts to CM Punk racism claims
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Tyron Woodley slams Joe Rogan for critical...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 WWE Superstars who could make a splash in MMA
RELATED STORY
UFC 25: What happened when Tito Ortiz clashed with...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who can transition into MMA
RELATED STORY
MMA News: CM Punk challenged for an MMA fight
RELATED STORY
5 Fights that could take the UFC to new commercial heights
RELATED STORY
UFC 203: What happened when CM Punk made his long awaited...
RELATED STORY
5 Best WWE Moves in MMA
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us