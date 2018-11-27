MMA News: CM Punk discusses return to Pro Wrestling

CM Punk during his weigh-in for his second UFC fight against Mike Jackson

What's the news?

Former WWE Superstar and current UFC fighter CM Punk had some interesting things to in regards to the potential for a pro wrestling return. Could we finally see CM Punk back inside the squared circle and out of the octagon?

In case you didn't know

In case you have been living under a rock for the last several years, CM Punk has been out of the wrestling business since early 2014, citing numerous injuries and bitterness toward the WWE as the reasoning for him leaving the company. Shortly thereafter, he began his training to enter the world of MMA via UFC. Punk signed a multi-fight deal through the company, allowing for him to keep his "CM Punk" moniker and entrance music from his prior WWE tenure.

Punk would compete in the Welterweight Division. He would have his first fight at UFC 203 in 2016 against Mickey Gail, ending in a submission loss during Round One at 2:14. Ironically, the fight took place at the same arena Punk had walked out of WWE two years prior. After initial criticism and failure, Punk challenged Mike Jackson to a fight at UFC 223 in June 2018. The bout ended in a Unanimous Decision victory for Mike Jackson.

The heart of the matter

CM Punk recently spoke with the folks at MMA Fighting to promote his new gig. During the interview, he was asked if he would listen to an offer for a return to professional wrestling?

“I would always listen. I would listen to them, because just like Dave, I like the Young Bucks. I text with Matt on and off. But business is business. I know Cody was out there in the media saying that an offer was made [for the All In event Sept. 1]. An offer was not made. Calling me up or texting me saying, ‘Hey, if you want to come to the show and do something, we would love that’ is not an offer. That’s not an offer. There’s other things. There’s a couple more loose ends that I’m still trying to tie up to fully absolve me from the world of pro wrestling. I feel like I’ve still been attached to it since the day that I left it and that’s mostly because of fugazi lawyers and such. But we’re wrapping all that up and that’ll come to an end. And once I’m truly free, we can explore the world and just float and hang out. And I can walk my dog and drink coffee and do commentary for Dave Sholler and continue to train at Roufusport. And do all kinds of stuff. I’ve earned it, I’ve paid my dues.”

You may view the interview in its entirety here.

What's next

CM Punk will be a new commentator for Cage Fury Fighting Championships to commentate on future events starting with CFFC 71.