MMA News: Douglas Lima regains Welterweight Championship at Bellator 232

Douglas Lima vs Rory MacDonald

Douglas Lima did not have the best year in 2018. He faced Rory MacDonald on 20 January of that year for his second title defense, where he lost and conceded the Championship to MacDonald.

It was a long road for Lima to resume the fight for the title, but he managed to get to the top of the ladder once again in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix final. When he stepped into the Octagon, it would be against none other than the man who had taken the title from him in the first place, Rory MacDonald.

At Bellator 232, Lima was finally able to win back his title and become the Bellator Welterweight Champion once more.

Douglas Lima's road to Bellator 232

Getting back to a Championship fight was no easy feat for Lima; he had to do what no one had done before. But before that, he faced off against Andrey Koreshkov in the Bellator Welterweight Grand Prix quarterfinal. On that occasion, he was able to win via a Rear-Naked Choke.

Andrey Koreshkov

He then faced off against Michael 'Venom' Page in the semi-finals of the tournament, a fighter who was yet to lose a single fight. Not only did Lima win, but he did so via KO, knocking out Page seconds into the second round of their fight and handing him his first-ever defeat.

That earned him a spot in the final against MacDonald for the Championship.

A final to remember

When Lima faced off against MacDonald they went the full five rounds, but this time Lima was better prepared.

Rory MacDonald

Each attempt by MacDonald to take down Lima was stuffed with utmost precision. Low-leg kicks saw Lima gain the advantage and he pressed that, busting open MacDonald to pick up the win via Unanimous Decision.

Now, Lima is the Bellator Welterweight Champion yet again. It will be interesting to see where he goes from here.

