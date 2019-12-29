MMA News: Fedor Emelianenko clarifies he isn't retiring, wishes to compete in U.S. and Russia

Fedor and Jackson

MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko's message in the post-fight interview clearly got lost in translation. The Bellator heavyweight clarified that he hasn't hung up his gloves just yet, contrary to what many people inferred after listening to his post-fight interview.

Fedor faced Quinton “Rampage” Jackson in the headliner of Bellator Japan and the 43-year-old Russian turned back the clock in a vintage performance which saw him finish Jackson with a trademark walk-off KO at 2:44 of the first round.

After the fight, there was some miscommunication between Fedor and his translator and the latter ended up claiming that the Russian fighter has officially retired from the sport of MMA and that the fight against Jackson was his last.

However, in a dramatic turn of events, 'The Last Emperor' clarified in a backstage interview that he isn't retiring just yet. Fedor said that he wants to fight a couple more times before walking into the sunset. (h/t BJ Penn.com)

MMA Junkie’s John Morgan tweeted the details of Fedor's future plans.

“Fedor clarified backstage he is NOT retired. Ideal scenario, he fights once again in U.S. and then has a final fight in Russia. No timeline in place. #Bellator237″

There are a few names doing the rounds for Fedor's next opponent. The likes of Ryan Bader, who beat the legendary fighter earlier this year, Brazilian MMA veteran Wanderlei Silva and Roy Nelson are in the fray.

At this point, it’s difficult to say who Emelianenko’s next opponent will be, but you would have to expect it to be a fellow aging legend under the Bellator banner and not a rematch against Bellator heavyweight champion Ryan Bader, who already beat Emelianenko earlier this year.

