MMA News: Fedor Emelianenko knocks out Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson at Bellator 237; announces retirement

Soumik Datta FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Dec 29, 2019

Dec 29, 2019 IST

Fedor Emelianenko

Tonight's Bellator 237 headliner at the Saitama Super Arena saw Fedor Emelianenko put up another performance of a lifetime, as the veteran Russian heavyweight made quick work of Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson by stopping the latter within three minutes of the very first round with his signature right hand.

However, following his win over the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Fedor shocked the MMA world with the announcement of his retirement, as he closed out on his illustrious MMA career with a win in Japan and ended the tour in doing so. Following his win over Jackson, Fedor said,

"Unfortunately and regretfully, I want to say that perhaps my career stops here on my win in Japan, and thank you very much. That’s the end of my tour.”

Coming into the fight, Jackson weighed in at 265 pounds but the fight didn't last too long, as Fedor caught him with his trademark right hand at the 2:44 mark of the first round. Stunned with the knockout, Jackson immediately asked the referee what had happened after he hit the canvas, with his left eye bleeding. The former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion is now 1-3 in his past four Bellator appearances.

Fedor, on the other hand, retires at the age of 43, despite it being reported that he had signed a new exclusive contract with Bellator.