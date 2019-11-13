MMA News: Fighter drops out of main event; Bellator looking for new opponent for MVP

Anwesha Nag

Derek Anderson

Derek Anderson left his promotion in quite some trouble after he had to withdraw from the headlining bout at the Bellator London 2 MMA event owing to an undisclosed injury.

The Welterweight main event was scheduled to feature Anderson against Michael Page on November 23 at SSE Arena, Wembley in London. Bellator confirmed the news of Anderson's withdrawal to be true, as reported by MMA Junkie.

A new name is yet to be announced

A new fighter is being looked for who will go up against Michael Page in the headliner bout, but a name has not yet been revealed by Bellator.

With Anderson, the winner of 15 professional fights was looking to take his current run to a streak of two wins. Page bounced back well with a first-round win in September from the sole loss in his entire MMA career. The defeat Page suffered was against Douglas Lima in May 2019.

Within four months, he turned things around with a brilliant flying knee knockout over Richard Kiely at Bellator 227. Whoever the promotions books against him for the London event, Page would surely be on the lookout for another win. If he succeeds, with three wins and only one loss, Page would be ending the year on a positive note.

