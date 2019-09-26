MMA News: Former Bellator fighter Katy Collins passes away after suffering brain aneurysm

Katy Collins weighs in for one of her 3 fights under the Bellator banner

Former Bellator star Katy Collins has tragically passed away at just 32 years of age after suffering a brain aneurysm which caused a stroke and several seizures last Friday.

Collins' former coach, JT Tilley, broke the devastating news when he put out the following heartfelt statement on his Facebook last night.

The fight is over. You never stopped fighting and we never gave up on you. Just wasn’t in the cards. I’ve always been so proud of you Kate. We did it. I was honored to be able to live your dream with you. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I will miss you more than the world will ever know.

Katy's Legacy

Collins represented several high-profile MMA promotions during her career, having gone professional in May 2015, leaving the sport with a record of 7-5.

Her most notable run was a three-fight stint in Bellator where she held an impressive record of 2-1, recording wins over Michelle Royer and Bruna Vargas. Her only loss in the promotion came at the hands of Emily Ducote, who went on to become a contender for the Bellator Women's Flyweight title. Her last outing inside the cage took place at LFA 42 in June of 2018.

The MMA community is in a state of shock at the unexpected and untimely loss of Katy Collins, and the tributes are pouring in from notable names across the sport at this incredibly difficult time.

With Bellator hosting three events over the weekend it is expected that the promotion will provide a fitting and touching tribute in remembrance of their former fighter during their broadcasts.

We at Sportskeeda offer our condolences to Katy Collins' family and friends in this time of grief.