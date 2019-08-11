MMA News: Former Boxer joins Bellator in massive signing; set to debut in September

Ava Knight is a former World Boxing Council as well as International Boxing Federation Champion. In her time in Boxing, she has a massive record of 18-2-5. MMA Junkie has confirmed that the former Women's Boxing Champion has now signed with Bellator MMA as she is making the move from Boxing to MMA. Not only that, she is set to debut as soon as next month.

Ava Knight signs with Bellator MMA

MMA Junkie confirmed that a promotion official had confirmed that Ava Knight had signed with Bellator MMA on Saturday.

Who is Ava Knight and why is this an incredible signing by Bellator MMA?

Ava Knight has had a 12-year professional boxing career. She earned the name 'The Lady of Boxing' and was part of Mayweather Promotions. During this time, she has held three different Championships, putting her in good company. She held the WBC, IBF, and IFBA titles. She is also the first-ever American female fighter to earn the WBC Diamond belt.

During her time in Boxing, she has defeated several top names in the sport.

Upon joining Bellator MMA, Ava Knight becomes the third major female boxer to have signed with the company. She joins the ranks of Ana Jualaton and Heather Hardy, who made the moves before her.

Ava Knight's debut and future in Boxing and MMA

Ava Knight's MMA debut in Bellator MMA is set to take place in the Bellator 228 pay-per-view event of the company. She will be facing Shannon Goughary, who is also making her debut for the promotion.

Knight also confirmed that although she was making her MMA debut, it did not mean that she would not continue boxing.

"I’m still going to box. I’m glad I get to keep that part of me. I get to try to be great at other things that a lot of other people won’t ever get to do in their lifetime.”

She also revealed that she had plans to stay with Bellator and become a Champion there. However, she still planned to be in Boxing as well, staying a part of both the sports.