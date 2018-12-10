×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MMA News: Former WWE superstar comments on Jack Swagger's Bellator debut

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
58   //    10 Dec 2018, 11:30 IST

Jack Swagger is finally about to make his foray into profession MMA
Jack Swagger is finally about to make his foray into profession MMA

What's the story?

Jack Swagger has been set to debut in MMA for a while. With his debut fight finally announced, Swagger is now set to showcase his fighting talents in front of the world at Bellator.

A former colleague of Swagger's from WWE, Darren Young had more to say about his upcoming fight.

In case you didn't know...

Jack Swagger was a WWE superstar long before he had made overtures about starting a Mixed Martial Arts career. A former World Heavyweight Champion, Swagger left WWE when his career was not heading in the direction he had hoped.

After signing with Bellator MMA in 2017, it had been expected that the All American would be making his debut in the fight promotion at some point in 2018. Unfortunately, for whatever reason, this did not take place.

Instead, it was finally confirmed earlier that Jack Swagger had been booked to make his Bellator and MMA debut at Bellator 214 early in 2019.

The heart of the matter

Former WWE superstar, Darren Young, had something to say about Swagger's Bellator debut when he appeared on Sean Waltman's 'X-Pac 1, 2, 360' podcast.

“I’ve been in the ring with him several times, he’s a horse and I say it all the time, he’s a horse. When you get hit by him you get rocked, not in a bad way but you get rocked. He’s got a long reach, his reach is long and I told him that to his face, I said I can’t wait to see you fight because you’re reach is so freaking long.” - H/T Wrestling World.

On the podcast, he commented on how he had talked to Swagger about the incredible reach he had. He also mentioned that when Swagger hit you in the ring, anyone would get 'rocked'.

What's next?

Swagger is expected to make his Bellator debut when he faced JW Kiser at Bellator 214 on the 26th of January 2019.


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Bellator MMA Darren Young Jack Swagger Bellator MMA Schedule
Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
MMA News: Former WWE Star announces Bellator MMA debut...
RELATED STORY
Should CM Punk go to Bellator?
RELATED STORY
5 best fighters in Bellator
RELATED STORY
MMA News: CM Punk challenged for an MMA fight
RELATED STORY
MMA News: AJ McKee KO's John Teixeira with a straight...
RELATED STORY
Bellator 208 Preview: Fedor vs. Sonnen Full Card Preview
RELATED STORY
Bellator 209 Results: 'Pitbull vs. Sanchez' Results from...
RELATED STORY
Bellator 207 Preview: Mitrione vs. Bader Preview Full Card
RELATED STORY
The truth about Fedor Emelianenko
RELATED STORY
5 best Fedor Emelianenko fights
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us